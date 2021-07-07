Kelly Ripa wows in gorgeous denim mini dress with a quirky twist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Denim dresses are a summer staple, and Kelly Ripa stepped out on the Live With Kelly and Ryan stage wearing one that we can’t stop swooning over.

The fashionista recycled her beloved Isabel Marant Etoile ivory denim dress, which comes complete with voluminous puff sleeves, V-cut panels, and a silhouette that cinches at the waist. The figure-flattering dress also has a fold-down collar and a front hem slit.

Kelly is the queen of re-wearing staple pieces and making them look like new

Kelly paired the dress with printed pumps as she chatted about the day’s hot topics with her cohost Ryan Seacrest, and she wore her blonde hair in her signature soft waves.

We love the dress with heels or pumps, but you can give it a more casual edge with sandals too. The bonus part of this look? It’s on sale for 60% off on Matches Fashion, marked down from an original price of nearly $600. It's a major deal to score before it's gone.

Laure Puff-Sleeve Denim Midi Dress by Isabel Marant Etoile, $236, Matches Fashion

Kelly not only gives us style inspo on Live, but with her off-duty looks too. Such was the case again when the mom-of-three wore several dreamy resort looks on her recent family vacation to Italy to celebrate her eldest son’s graduation from college.

In a post she shared on Instagram earlier this week, the daytime TV host could be seen wearing a staple white dress she rocked in a family photo that came complete with spaghetti straps, a tie waist, and a V-neck. The snap showed Mark, their family, and friends all wearing white ensembles too as they posed barefoot.

Kelly looked incredible in a white summer dress during her Italy vacation

In another photo, Kelly sported a printed matching top and pants as the group stood on a beach, and she switched up her look again as they strolled through a town, opting for a polka dot dress paired with sneakers.

“Last year’s graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well!” she captioned the post.

Michael, 24, graduated from New York University last May, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they had to postpone the celebratory vacation.

