Amanda Holden stuns in nothing but an England shirt – and looks incredible The Heart Radio star headed to Wembley to watch the Euros 2020

Amanda Holden is one of many celebrities who will be tuning in on Sunday night to watch England play Italy in the Euros 2020 final. The glamorous star left fans stunned as she posed in nothing but an England football shirt to declare "it's coming home" for the England team.

Taking to Instagram to share the daring snap, the stunning 50-year-old showed off her endless legs as she wore a white England football tee.

The Heart Radio star then revealed that she had been lucky enough to get an invite to watch the game at Wembley, sharing a video of herself getting glammed up for the occasion – and with tickets to watch the game IRL selling for around £10,000, it's no wonder Amanda went the extra mile with her outfit.

In a video shared with her 1.7million followers, the stylish mother-of-three could be seen getting last minute blonde highlights, having an express manicure and topping up her makeup before stepping out in a pair of daring red stilettos.

The star teamed her England football shirt with a pair of cropped denim shorts, and looked fabulous for the occasion.

Amanda stunned fans with a leggy display on Sunday

Fans rushed to leave heart-eye emojis in the comments, stunned by her ultra glam look. "You are astonishingly beautiful Amanda!" wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "Stunning as always."

One fan was particularly blown away by Amanda's sporty style, commenting: "That's the best I've seen anyone look in an England shirt, ever." We agree!

Amanda twinned with her daughters Lexie and Hollie

It appears the star will be joined by her two beautiful daughters at Wembley, who featured on Amanda's Instagram story also wearing England football shirts.

Twinning with their mum, Lexi, 15, and Hollie, 9, looked ready to cheer on England as the star penned "#itscominghome" over a photo of the two daughters she shares with husband Chris Hughes.

