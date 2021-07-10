We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden took dressing for a night out to a whole new level on Friday – and we are completely obsessed with her outfit!

The BGT star looked absolutely phenomenal rocking a leg-lengthening, black and white leopard print mini dress by Alex Perry.

Amanda's eye-catching frock features a high neck and shoulder pads and displayed her toned legs wonderfully with the added help of a pair of hot pink strappy heels.

Upping the glam, even more, the TV star opted for a delicious smokey eye, bronzed skin, and nude lips, while her blonde hair was expertly styled in soft waves.

Captioning her mesmerising snap, she jokily wrote: "Tell me it’s Friday night without telling me it’s Friday night."

Needless to say, her followers rushed to compliment her on another winning look, with one writing: "Bloody hell!! Steady tiger… or leopard." A second gushed: "Go Mandy! What a stunner. Fabulous legs."

A third added: "Utterly gorgeous!" A fourth wrote: "Wowser hotter than the sun on the hottest day of the year."

Amanda looked sensational in her Alex Perry mini dress

Amanda started her weekend off with a bang when she arrived at the Heart Breakfast studios on Friday morning in a gorgeous white Zara co-ord.

The 50-year-old presenter opted for a chic white shirt that highlighted her toned midriff, paired with a matching midi skirt.

Alex Perry Leopard Print Mini Dress, £880/$1,100, Mytheresa

The ultra-flattering number boasted ruched detailing on the front (genius for boosting body confidence in a tight outfit) and a cheeky thigh-high split that offered a glimpse of her killer heels.

Looking a million dollars as ever, Amanda strutted into the studios, showcasing her chic look in all its glory and thanking her stylist Karl Willett.

Amanda looked just as chic on Friday morning wearing Zara

Earlier this week, Amanda opted for yet another dramatic workwear look. The blonde beauty donned a bold and bright design by Kukhareva, which looked like it could easily be worn on holiday.

The slinky number boasted a low-cut neckline and a candy stripe print with a nipped-in waist, and it suited Amanda to perfection.

