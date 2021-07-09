Amanda Holden turns heads in Zara co-ord of dreams – and looks amazing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's nearly the weekend and Amanda Holden was definitely giving us that Friday feeling when she arrived at the Heart Breakfast studios this morning. The Britain's Got Talent star looked incredible in a white Zara co-ord – and we think fans will be flocking to copy her look ASAP.

The 50-year-old presenter opted for a chic white shirt that highlighted her toned midriff, paired with a matching midi skirt.

The ultra-flattering number boasted ruched detailing on the front (genius for boosting body confidence in a tight outfit) and a cheeky thigh-high split that offered a glimpse of her killer heels.

WATCH: Amanda Holden has the best reaction to England's win

Looking a million dollars as ever, Amanda strutted into the studios, showcasing her chic look in all its glory and thanking her stylist Karl Willett.

We were straight on the Zara website to try and get our hands on one – and thankfully, the set is still in stock in all sizes.

Amanda Holden's Zara look was stunning

At £29.99 for the cropped shirt and the same price point for the draped skirt, the co-ord is the ideal choice to liven up your summer wardrobe.

PrettyLittleThing also does a similar version – and it's currently reduced to just £17 in the sale, so you better act fast.

White Cropped Co-ord, £59.98 for both, Zara

White Shirt Co-ord, £17, PrettyLittleThing

Earlier this week, Amanda opted for yet another dramatic workwear look. The blonde beauty donned a bold and bright design by Kukhareva, which looked like it could easily be worn on holiday.

The slinky number boasted a low-cut neckline and a candy stripe print with a nipped-in waist, and it suited Amanda to perfection.

Fans flocked to Instagram to shower the mother-of-two's latest look with praise. Catherine Tyldesley, who plays Eva Price in Coronation Street, quickly wrote: "I need this dress in my life!"

