Amanda Holden's pink striped dress makes us want to go on holiday The Heart Radio host dazzles in latest look…

On Wednesday morning, Amanda Holden braved the slighter colder conditions to wear a very slinky, holiday-esque number and we are in awe!

The 50-year-old TV star opted for a bold and bright design by Kukhareva, a Ukrainian born, London raised designer called Ekaterina Kukhareva.

The ''Isla Blush dress' is crafted from a multi-stripe, lightweight knit and features a twisted halter neck design and an open back which is offset by the maxi, relaxed skirt. We think this amazing number could easily be worn on holiday, don't you think?

Fans flocked to Instagram to shower the mother-of-two's latest look with praise. Catherine Tyldesley, who plays Eva Price in Coronation Street, quickly wrote: "I need this dress in my life!"

Amanda looked stunning in her Kukhareva gown

It appears that Amanda is loving Kukhareva right now; she even wore a gorgeous two-piece by the brand last week.

The star looked incredible in the figure-hugging look, writing: "Every day is #FRIDAY," as she strutted in a new video on Instagram.

The TV star wore a co-ord by the brand days earlier

The 'Camille' set costs £215 for the top and £230 for the skirt, with Amanda teaming hers with white perspex heels.

Although the blonde beauty enjoys high street pieces like Marks & Spencer and L.K.Bennett, she also loves a designer label or two. On Wednesday, Amanda made an appearance at the WellChild Awards alongside Prince Harry and the likes of Ed Sheeran, wearing a beautiful three-piece skirt suit from Balmain.

She told HELLO! on the day: "I splashed out on it for a friend's wedding in February which was cancelled," she said. "It's been hanging in my wardrobe, so I thought why not? I never buy expensive outfits like this, but I treated myself. It's nice to get dressed up."