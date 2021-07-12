Julianne Hough’s latest vacation look is nothing you would expect - and we’re obsessed The Safe Haven star wore the ensemble on her Italy vacation

Julianne Hough is known for her affinity for bikinis and crop tops, but she switched up her resort style in a way we didn’t see coming as she continued to enjoy her dreamy Italian vacation over the weekend.

The Safe Haven star shared a mirror selfie in her Instagram Story that showed her wearing a ribbed top tucked into billowy, white high-waist pants. She completed the look with white sandals and a metallic gold rope armband.

Julianne asked fans to chime in on her resort style look

“Good morning!,” she captioned the post and added a ‘Yay or Nay’ poll for fans to chime in about whether she should keep the look or wear something else for her daytime excursions in Italy.

It was a big change from Julianne’s usual style, which tends to consist of a variety of pieces that any athleisure-loving fashionista would swoon over, including printed sports bras and leggings combos. The Dancing With the Stars alum also lives in bikinis and loves summer dresses.

Still, we loved the casual switch-up, particularly the pants, which can be worn with flat sandals, sneakers, or heels.

Julianne's flexibility is insane!

Speaking of Julianne’s love for bikinis, she’s been giving us major FOMO as she’s shown off her swimwear in various destinations during her stunning summer vacay. But the dancer also made us do a double-take when she struck an unexpected pose in her neon bikini on a yacht.

In a photo Julianne shared on Instagram earlier this month, she could be seen showing off her toned physique and yoga skills as she hit a one-legged upward bow pose.

It’s essentially a backbend with one leg lifted. It’s challenging and she nailed it effortlessly. In the background of the snap, picturesque cliffs could be seen as she and her friends sailed through the waters of Capri.

Julianne lives in bikinis - and we loved the red one she wore on a trip

“You never know what life has in store for you… it’s good to be flexible,” she captioned the photo.

While we were struck by her flexibility, we also were smitten with her strapless neon green bikini, which came with tie-sides on the bottom. Neon is a huge trend right now, specifically neon green, and rocking it on any vacation is a must.

