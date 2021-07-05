Julianne Hough goes full gymnast mode in a neon bikini on dreamy Italy vacation The star’s flexibility is insane!

Julianne Hough already gave us major FOMO when we spotted her on a stunning vacation in Italy, but she also made us do a double-take when she struck an unexpected pose in her neon bikini on a yacht.

In a photo the Dancing With the Stars alum shared on Instagram on Sunday, she could be seen showing off her toned physique and yoga skills as she hit a one-legged upward bow pose on a yacht.

Julianne's flexibility is unreal!

Julianne essentially hit a backbend and lifted one leg - a challenging pose that she nailed effortlessly. In the background of the shot, picturesque cliffs could be seen as the Safe Haven star sailed in Capri with friends.

“You never know what life has in store for you… it’s good to be flexible,” she captioned the photo.

While we were struck by her flexibility, we also were smitten with her strapless neon green bikini, which came with tie-sides on the bottom. Neon is a huge trend right now, specifically neon green, and rocking it on any vacation is a must.

Needless to say, fans lost it over the snap, with one writing, “Jules!!! Omg! You're perfect!” Another added, “Wooow Amazing mam!” Dozens of others simply wrote “Wow!” and “Amazing!”

Julianne and Nina celebrated a new partnership in Las Vegas for their company

Julianne’s Italy trip comes just a few days after she and Nina Dobrev brought their stylish flair to Las Vegas for a special fete as they celebrated a new partnership for their Fresh Vine Wine company.

The Dancing With the Stars alum looked gorgeous as she struck a pose next to the Lucky Day star at an outdoor bash wearing a gold metallic mini dress. Nina, meanwhile, dazzled in a colorful sequined skirt she paired with a black sleeveless top (and later added a red and white striped sweater to her look).

Julianne shared several photos and videos from their girl boss night out in a post on Instagram last Thursday, which included a clip of Nina playfully pretending to pour a bottle of their wine in her mouth.

Julianne and Nina launched their Fresh Vine Wine company in March

“What happens when best friends catch a flight to Vegas? BIG things! I’m talking Billboard big,” Julianne captioned the post. “@Nina and I had a blast taking Vegas by storm with a little dancing, laughing, and a lot of @freshvinewine. We’re over the moon excited about the new #freshvinewine partnership with @resortsworldlv! See you soon, Vegas.”

Fans raced to their comments to congratulate them, with one writing, “So proud!” Another added, “omg I love you guys so much. Best friend goals!”

It’s a huge accomplishment, especially considering the brand is only a few months old.

