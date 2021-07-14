Reese Witherspoon turns heads in striped dress on a mouth-watering adventure

Before Reese Witherspoon celebrated the 20th anniversary of Legally Blonde on Tuesday, she was enjoying a foodie adventure in a dress that gave us total Southern Belle vibes - and we loved it.

The Little Fires Everywhere star rocked a white and blue striped dress paired with a gold necklace as she stepped into a cafe and tried a peanut butter, jelly, and bacon sandwich, which she said was a little salty, but also the perfect medley.

Reese tried a peanut butter, jelly, and bacon sandwich on a foodie adventure

Although Reese didn’t point out that the dress was designed by Draper James, it was nearly identical to the blue and white striped wrap dresses the brand carries that are so perfect for summer daytime fetes.

The Oscar winner’s look gave us all the vibes of the season too, and although we couldn’t see the shoes Reese wore with it, we love that it could be dressed up or down with sandals, sneakers, or heels.

The Big Little Lies star’s foodie experiences aside, she also thrilled fans when she shared an amazing set of pictures and clips to mark a big milestone in her life and career, the 20th anniversary of her iconic film, Legally Blonde.

Reese celebrated the 20th anniversary of Legally Blonde in the best way

Reese kicked things off with a throwback clip of herself floating in a pool, wearing the same shimmery pink bikini that her character wore in the movie, and she soundtracked it with Hoku's Perfect Day, which was used in the original film's soundtrack.

"This feels like a good time for some #LegallyBlonde trivia.... fire away!" she captioned it.

Reese shared several throwbacks to commemorate the film that marked her debut as Elle Woods

Reese also shared several photos from the sets and stills from the movie to commemorate the completion of 20 years since its release in theatres, which marked her debut as law student and queen bee Elle Woods all the way back on July 13, 2001.

The central picture was a shot of her in her iconic pink patterned dress, smiling for the camera with her dog Bruiser in her arms. Other photos include one of hers with Selma Blair, kissing Luke Wilson, and doing the unforgettable ‘bend and snap’ with several cast members.

