Reese Witherspoon's chic striped dress is giving us major summer vibes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

We can always count on Reese Witherspoon to rock a dreamy look with a twist of southern belle flair.

The Big Little Lies star, who has been giving us casual dress inspo all spring, wore the cutest striped babydoll dress in a post she shared on Instagram Sunday. In the snap, Reese flashed a smile as she stood in her backyard palming a bouquet of sunflowers.

SHOP: Reese Witherspoon twins with her niece in matching looks that are so perfect for summer

Reese looked gorgeous in her Draper James dress

She finished the look with tan sandals and gold hoop earrings and sported a pair of sunglasses in her hair. “Hello sunshine @draperjames”, Reese captioned the post.

The white and tan striped number is the perfect look for outdoor summer daytimes fetes, whether it’s a picnic, barbeque, or brunch with friends - and fans went wild over it.

SHOP: Reese Witherspoon’s spring gingham dress is the perfect WFH chic

“Love that dress. Summer chic,” one follower wrote. “Need that outfit in my life,” another added. “SO SO cute Reese!,” an additional fan chimed in.

We loved it too and tracked it down on Draper James. Unfortunately, the dress has already sold out, so make sure to bookmark to shop it below for when it restocks. In the meantime, we found two more striped Draper James dresses that we love too - and one is on sale for less than $100.

Draper James Babydoll Dress in awning stripe, $125, Draper James

Striped Apron dress, $98, Draper James

Carly Shirtdress in awning stripe, $150, Draper James

This is just the latest time that Reese has thrilled fans with a Draper James ensemble.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon shows off epic pool at $16million California home

Just days after putting on a virtual Draper James fashion show of sorts in her home last month, the Oscar winner was back at it with another set of summer-perfect looks from her brand when she twinned with her niece, Abby Witherspoon, in front of her Los Angeles mansion.

Reese and Abby's matching summer looks are too cute!

In a snap Reese she shared on Instagram, she and Abby struck a pose on her porch in the cutest orange-topped matching ensembles, with the Morning Show star rocking a multicolored peach print dress paired with a white cardigan sweater and nude block-heeled sandals.

Abby, meanwhile, sported a top in the same print with light denim, distressed bell-bottom jeans.

The duo both rocked their blonde locks straight and parted down the middle.

It’s clear Reese’s sense of style has rubbed off on Abby, and we loved Abby’s stylish take on her Draper James top. We’re keeping our fingers crossed this duo shows off another twinning look in the future and gives us more summer-style inspo.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.