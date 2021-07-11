Reese Witherspoon stuns in a blue dress on ‘dream date’ you would never expect We can’t stop swooning over it.

Reese Witherspoon’s wardrobe is the epitome of southern belle chic, and she proved just that yet again as she took her mom, Betty Reese, out for a fun girls’ day out wearing a floral blue wrapped dress topped with white flowers.

In a photo the Oscar winner posted on Instagram Sunday, she and her mom, who look so much alike, were beaming as they sat down at a wooden table and waited to feast on their meal from Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint.

Reese opted for a no-makeup makeup look for their mother-daughter date and showed off her naturally glowing skin, and her mom went casual too, rocking a white t-shirt with a rattan sun hat.

Reese has said in the past that her mother inspired her work ethic

"Dream date = Mama Witherspoon and some good old fashion BBQ. What’s your favorite hometown BBQ joint?" Reese captioned the shot. Reese's celebrity friends and fans swooned over the snap, with Laura Dern dropping hearts, and one writing: "You and your mama are adorable!"

It’s no secret that The Big Little Lies star has a close relationship with her mother, who was a labor-and-delivery nurse in Nashville. She has gushed about Betty many times in the past and has even revealed how her mom helped shape her work ethic.

Reese shared the sweetest post about her mom on Mother's Day

"I learned a lot about hard work from my mother," Reese told Southern Living. "She taught me to have a passion for my interests and to work into those interests. And you know, just loving what you do makes a job not feel like a job."

The renowned actress went on to further explain to Vogue, saying, "[She would] take care of 17 babies at once. There would usually be two women, and they’d be doing all the diapering, all the feeding—everything, all at once...And the crying of the babies! The noise!"

"She said she didn’t even hear it. I remember being so in awe of my mom," Reese continued. "She always had a positive attitude, always laughing, always telling a joke, and she always had a billion friends at work. She just loved the women she worked with."

It sounds like Reese has followed in her mom’s footsteps with all of the above.

