Reese Witherspoon twins with her niece in matching looks that are so perfect for summer

Reese Witherspoon is the queen of southern belle chic, so it was only fitting that her Memorial Day Weekend looks matched that vibe.

Just days after putting on a virtual Draper James fashion show of sorts in her home, the Oscar winner was back at it on Saturday with another set of summer-perfect looks from her brand when she twinned with her niece, Abby Witherspoon, in front of her Los Angeles mansion.

These matching Draper James looks are too cute!

In a snap Reese she shared on Instagram, she and Abby struck a pose on her porch in the cutest orange-topped matching ensembles, with the Big Little Lies star rocking a multicolored peach print dress paired with a white cardigan sweater and nude block-heeled sandals.

Abby, meanwhile, sported a top in the same print with light denim, distressed bell-bottom jeans.

The duo both rocked their blonde locks straight and parted down the middle.

Reese’s look is already sold out, but there are still sizes left in Abby’s top. It’s also worth bookmarking Reese’s dress below to shop it later when it restocks. The print is very popular and it’s limited edition, so don’t wait if you’ve had your eyes on it.

Also not to be missed: Draper James has all of its sale items on sale for 30 percent off for Memorial Day weekend.

Wynonna wrap dress in orange blossom, $98, Draper James

Taylor smocked top in orange blossom, $68, Draper James

"How peachy!! My sweet niece Abby showed up for dinner in my favorite @draperjames print. I love how she made it her style!," Reese captioned their photo.

Fans went wild over it with one writing, "Lovely," while another added, "Absolutely beautiful!"

Reese not only amazes fans with her style but did the same with her grand hallway at her $16 million California mansion earlier this week.

As the Legally Blonde star prepared for summer season fetes, she showed off a series of incredible outfits in an Instagram video that showed her strutting on it. The hardwood-floored space appeared to stretch on forever, and featured a closed white door at the end, encapsulated by several white walls.

"Currently accepting invitations to every BBQ / picnic / party / cookout / shindig this summer," she captioned the clip. "Planning my @draperjames outfits accordingly."

Reese showed off quite a few looks, including a black gingham dress and a couple of solid white and pink dresses.

Fans swooned over the clip with many commenting with variations of "wow".

Draper James recently launched a new summer swimwear collection

Even Gwyneth Paltrow was impressed and posted: "Special effects?? You are the QUEEN of our age social media."

Leave it to Reese to show off new looks for summer and promote her brand in a very fun way that makes us want every piece in our closets.

