Reese Witherspoon sends fans wild in head-turning red dress at Oscars The actress was there to present an award on the night

As Reese Witherspoon prepared to present an award at the 93rd Oscars, she shared a series of photographs of her stunning awards look – a breathtaking red gown!

The actress posed in her hotel room showing off her incredible red-carpet dress which features pleats, a ruched bust and wide straps. The vibrant design includes a crimson streak down the front, and Reese paired the beautiful dress with a black and gold waist belt.

Choosing to keep her hair simple, she swept her signature blonde locks off of her face and added dazzling drop earrings with a diamond bracelet to finish off the look.

Fans were floored by the actress' ensemble, rushing to the comments section to share their praise. One follower said: "Your outfit is just ICONIC! You look stunning" while another added: "This colour red suits you so well, I'm OBSESSED!"

Reese Witherspoon wowed in a gorgeous red dress

Earlier in the day, Reese shared a snap of her sporting a rather different look, as she donned an Oscars hoodie with multicoloured writing. She wrote: "It's #Oscars Sunday! Who's tuning in tonight?"

The actress then took to the red carpet in her stunning gown

Due to social-distancing regulations, the 2021 Academy Awards were held across two venues in Hollywood - the Dolby Theatre and downtown Los Angeles' historic Union Station. British nominees gathered at the BFI Southbank, where the London Film Festival usually takes place, and joined the show via a live stream.

The Oscars is taking place in two venues this year

The production has had to adhere to many COVID-secure rules, including limiting members of the audience to just 170 - a far cry from the thousands that would usually fill one venue. Attendees are also required to take at least three COVID-19 tests ahead of the night and have their temperatures taken at the door before entry is permitted.

For the third year in a row, the show did not have an official host, but instead featured a range of famous faces presenting the awards, including Halle Berry, Brad Pitt and Zendaya.

