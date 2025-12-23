Reese Witherspoon's $60 holiday sweater just sold me on Fair Isle knits

My drab, neutral sweater collection has been calling out for something bolder and I'm taking sweater inspiration from Reese Witherspoon and her holiday-ready knit.

The Morning Show star was snapped wearing a red Fair Isle sweater during the holidays, and I need to add it to my wardrobe immediately.

Her classic sweater is both chic and nostalgic, and is the kind of piece we all need for cozy family gatherings, festive get togethers and weekend brunch dates. Not to mention as a must-have for any skiing vacations - apres-ski outfits are nothing without a Fair Isle sweater.

AT A GLANCE Reese Witherspoon recently shared a photo in which she is wearing a red Fair Isle sweater.

Reese, 49, is snapped in the Draper James Fair Isle Sweater in Lipstick Red

The actress' knit is currently discounted by over 50%.

© Instagram Reese is snapped wearing a red sweater from her own clothing line, Draper James

Reese sells the sweater better than the model on the website, and since it's made by Reese's own clothing line, it's no surprise she knows how to style it.

The 49-year-old looked super cozy and incredibly chic in the knit, pairing it with a mid-wash jean and timeless pair of elegant diamond stud earrings.

EXACT MATCH: Buy Reese Witherspoon's Fair Isle Sweater © Draper James $59 (WITH CODE FROSTY50) AT DRAPER JAMES

Designed with a classic Nordic-inspired yoke, the bright red knit is off-set with the black, grey and white pattern. The relaxed fit is given a more luxe-upgrade with balloon-fit sleeves, slightly puffed shoulders and a ribbed neckline.

Possibly the best part about Reese's sweater is the price. It is not only reduced in the Draper James sale, but add code FROSTY50 at checkout and it brings the price down to just $59. Considering it's original price is $148, that's an enormous saving of $89.

Plus, it's a super cozy and comfortable blend of Cotton, Acrylic, Polyester and Nylon with shoppers claiming it's "much thicker" than expected.

Stock Alert: Despite the under $60 price tag, Reese's knit is still available in every size from small - XXL. There's no customer reviews on sizing, but it's advised to take your normal size.

Crucially, in my opinion, it's machine washable. Many Fair Isle sweaters are not, due to their delicate nature, but the brand suggests customers turn this inside out to protect it when washing.

Alternative shopping options

A Fair Isle knit isn't hard to find, with many around the same price as Reese's. Red is a popular color, but there's more neutral options too including H&M's Jacquard Weave Sweater, coming in at $23.99.

CLOSE MATCH: Amazon Argyle Sweater © Amazon $35.99 AT AMAZON US

But for a red option, like Reese, Amazon carries hundreds of similar options. Top of the list is this fuzzy sweater, with a subtle grey and white yoke. It's available in sizes small to XXL, and priced at only $35.99.

Fair Isle Knits - celebrity fans

A Fair Isle knit is such a seasonal staple that it's a favorite of everyone from royalty to reality stars.

One of the most iconic Fair Isle sweater wearers is Princess Kate, who has been photographer wearing a cream Fair Isle knit many times.

© Kensington Palace Princess Kate wearing a Holland and Cooper fair isle jumper

Other famous fans include Katie Holmes, Hailey Bieber, Elizabeth Hurley and Demi Moore.

Fair Isle Knits Styling Ideas

Casual: Reese is your poster girl for keeping this knit casual, yet polished. Wear with your favourite denim and add understated yet luxe accessories; diamond stud earrings, an initial pendant or a tennis necklace. Wear with hiking boots or sneakers.

Party: Yes, you can really wear a Fair Isle knit to a party! They look high-low chic with a sequin skirt, embellished denim or a sparkly mini, tapping into a sense of nostalgia. Wear with sheer tights and a pointed court shoe to really lean into a vintage festive vibe.

Smart-casual: Come January, you can still be wearing this knit -simply layer it. Wear over a white shirt or blouse, or denim version, with the collar popped. A pair of black tapered slacks are your ideal stable mate, as are loafers and gold jewelery.