Reese Witherspoon’s spring gingham dress is the perfect WFH chic

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Reese Witherspoon just popped up in a dress that is perfect for working from home and stepping out - and we want in.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava unveils lilac hair transformation in new campaign

The Morning Show star made us swoon when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram Tuesday wearing a Draper James navy and white gingham Loretta shirt dress as she revealed the latest pick for her book club sitting outside on a wooden bench.

Fans went wild over Reese's dress as she shared her March book club pick

Reese completed the look with delicate gold earrings. Fans couldn’t stop talking about the casual-chic dress, with one writing in her comments, “I love your dress so much, looks so good on you...i just love your style !,” One wrote, while another chimed in, “I love your dress! thank you so much for the incredible book recommendations you give. it’s very helpful to many of us!”

While you can only see a portion of the dress, it actually has a figure-flattering belt that is removable, as well as tiered detailing. We loved it too - and tracked it down on Draper James.

Loretta shirt dress in gingham $135, Draper James

As for Reese’s book club choice for the month, she chose Infinite Country by Patricia Engel. “I’m so excited to share this beautiful story with you as our March @reesesbookclub pick!,” the Little Fires Everywhere star captioned the snap.

READ: Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman pose on the beach in nostalgic snapshot

"#InfiniteCountry by @patricia__engel is an exceptionally powerful and illuminating story about a Colombian family torn apart by war and migration," she continued. "I was so drawn to these characters and their unique journeys' as they navigate their dreams. I hope you enjoy this book as much I did... I look forward to discussing it with you at @reesesbookclub!"

The book, just like Reese's other book club picks, is perfect for reading at home - or outside - during the pandemic. So, we tracked it down on Amazon.

Infinite Country, $14.95, Amazon

Reese went on to talk more about the book - and her upcoming birthday - in her Instagram Story, saying, "Happy March everyone! March is my birth month so I’m very excited to celebrate my birthday." She continued, "I hope you love this story as much as I did. It was powerful. It was moving. I highlighted so many different passages."

MORE: Reese Witherspoon shows off super toned figure in her home gym

Each month Reese picks books she loves for her ‘Reese’s Book Club’ that have a woman at the center of the story.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.