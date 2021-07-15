﻿
amanda-holden

Amanda Holden has stunned us in this sunset-inspired outfit

This co-ord is gorgeous...

Fiona Ward

Another day, another gorgeous outfit for Amanda Holden! The star wowed us with another Heart Radio look as she stepped out on Thursday, this time rocking a silky-satin co-ord from Never Fully Dressed.

Amanda teamed her pastel look with a bold red clutch bag, retro sunglasses and strappy heels, as well as her signature tousled hairstyle.

Even better, part of her outfit is currently in the sale at Never Fully Dressed, costing £39 for the blouse - though sadly, her chic wrap skirt is already out of stock.

The pretty satin top has won rave reviews from shoppers, and we're not surprised thanks to those beautiful sunset shades.

Its online description reads: "Gorgeous sunset hues, creating a loose yet flattering long sleeve top. Blouson sleeves making this light for the warmer days, and a low cut V style front for just the right amount of cleavage."

never-fully-dressed

Sunset top, £39, Never Fully Dressed

SHOP NOW

The star has been wowing with her outfits all week, and looked incredible in a corset-style dress on Wednesday. She shared a snap to her social media wearing the flirty mini, which she styled with a pair of strappy heels in the same shade of mint green.

The 'London' dress is from Anne Louise Boutique, a brand that is popular with many  other celebrities such as Vogue Williams and Binky Felstead.

amanda-corset-dress

Amanda looked amazing in the corset-style dress

And of course, Amanda also wowed fans as she shared her support for the England football team on Sunday, dressed in nothing but the nation's shirt in a gorgeous photo taken in her garden.

She also shared a fun video of herself getting ready for the match, having her hair coloured and her nails painted before stepping out in a pair of red stilettos and denim shorts. She later joined the likes of Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan at the match, where she shared a sweet video with Mark!

