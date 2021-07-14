Amanda Holden gets hearts racing in corset style mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden is known for her daring sense of style, and on Wednesday she stunned fans in a corset style mini dress from Anne Louise Boutique.

The Heart Radio presenter shared a snap to her social media wearing the flirty frock, which she styled with a pair of strappy heels in the same shade of mint green, showcasing her toned legs.

RELATED: Amanda Holden turns heads in Zara co-ord of dreams – and looks amazing

The 50-year-old wore her signature blonde hair in a sleek style for the occasion and sported minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden stuns in crop top and figure-hugging skirt

She also donned a pretty pink manicure, which complimented the green ensemble perfectly, and finished off the look with delicate gold jewellery, making sure not to steal away any attention from the dress.

The frock is from Anne Louise Boutique, a brand that is popular with many celebrities such as Vogue Williams and Binky Felstead.

Amanda looked amazing in the flirty frock

The 'London' dress is priced at £63, and features a high collar with buttons, drawstring detailing and a cross detail in the centre.

If you don't manage to get your hands on the dress before it sells out, we have sourced an amazing alternative from PrettyLittleThing.

The London dress, £63, Anne Louise Boutique

SHOP SIMILAR: Stone fitted waist dress, £22, PrettyLittleThing

Amanda got hearts racing once again on Sunday night, as she posed in nothing but an England football shirt to declare "its coming home" for the England team before the Euros 2020 final.

Taking to Instagram to share the daring snap, the stunning star showed off her endless legs as she wore a white England football tee.

Amanda stunned fans with a leggy display on Sunday

Amanda then revealed that she had been lucky enough to get an invite to watch the game at Wembley, sharing a video of herself getting glammed up for the occasion – and with tickets to watch the game IRL selling for around £10,000, it's no wonder she went the extra mile with her outfit.

In a video shared with her 1.7million followers, the stylish mother-of-three could be seen getting last-minute blonde highlights, having an express manicure and topping up her makeup before stepping out in a pair of red stilettos.

DISCOVER: Amanda Holden's pink striped dress makes us want to go on holiday

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.