Demi Moore paid tribute to the late Gianni Versace on Thursday by sharing a throwback of herself in one of his eye-catching designs.

The fashion designer was murdered outside his palatial beachfront home in Miami on 15 July 1997.

Demi honoured his memory by uploading a photo from the 1992 Oscars, which saw her rocking a figure-hugging purple dress – and fans didn't know where to look!

The 58-year-old looked sensational in the Versace frock, which had a nipped-in waist, sweetheart neckline with a floral bodice, lace detailing across the shoulders, and left very little to the imagination.

Demi accessorised with long purple gloves, a lilac shrug, and a contrasting bold red lip.

Captioning the eye-popping snap, Demi simply wrote: "In honor of #Gianni #TBT."

Demi wore this vintage Versace dress to the 1992 Oscars

Her fans were quick to react, with one writing: "As gorgeous then as you are now." A second said: "You're like an angel." A third added: "Love that dress," and a fourth joked: "I'm thinking she was wearing an excellent bra."

Demi has been sending her fans into all sorts of tailspins lately, mostly thanks to her stunning bikini photos.

The actress is currently in Greece with her daughters, which has been the perfect opportunity to promote their campaign with Andie Swimwear.

On Wednesday, Demi posted a selfie to her Instagram wearing a black string bikini from Andie. She paired the look with her glasses as she stood fussing with her hair in front of a mirror.

Demi has been delighting fans with her bikini photos

"Getting ready for another day in paradise," she wrote in the caption, as she added other photos from her vacation and the stunning views around her.

Her fans immediately went wild over the photos and left the comments reeling with heart emojis and flame emojis. Several left comments expressing their feelings, such as: "How can you be so beautiful," and "Gorgeous as ALWAYS."

