Demi Moore's heartwarming family photos have fans saying the same thing The Ghost actress shared a series of snaps on Instagram

Happy birthday to Demi Moore's youngest daughter, Tallulah! The Ghost actress found the perfect way to celebrate the occasion in style – by sharing some hilarious, sweet and even embarrassing snaps of the twenty-something-year-old on Instagram.

"The many faces of @buuski... Happy Birthday Tallulah Boo! You are a magnificent being and I am so honored to be your mother," Demi, 58, wrote.

MORE: Bruce Willis' never-before-seen family photo is too good to miss

"As you step into the fullness of who you are today, I hope you let your light shine even brighter for all to share in the unique, magical sweetness of your being! May this be your best year yet. I love you love you love you."

Loading the player...

WATCH: You have to see Demi Moore's hair transformation

The first snap showed Tallulah celebrating one of her birthdays as a child, grinning enthusiastically at the camera and as one Instagram follower put it, "looking like she's going to take over the world". Another snap showed Demi and ex-husband Bruce Willis' daughter looking a little startled as a baby, while the last picture was of Tallulah hugging her mum.

MORE: Demi Moore's changed appearance at Paris Fashion Week gets fans talking

MORE: Demi Moore looks identical to daughter Rumer

As fans rushed to wish Tallulah a happy birthday, many also agreed on one thing – how similar the 27-year-old looks to her father Bruce.

Fans noted how Tallulah has taken after her dad Bruce

"Wow so much like daddy! Happy bday T!" wrote one. "I always thought all your girls look like you but Tallulah is Bruce's mini me! Happy birthday!!!" another posted, while more agreed: "Wow she's like a Bruce Willis miniature!" "The 2nd photo is all Bruce! How adorable. Happy Birthday" and "Little Bruce."

MORE: Bruce Willis breaks silence after 'refusing' to wear face mask in store

Other fans commented on Tallulah's amazing sea blue eyes and how "pretty", "precious" and "cute" she was as a little girl.

Demi shared a peek inside their celebrations

Demi also shares daughters Rumer, 32, and Scout, 29, with her ex-husband Bruce. The couple were married from 1987 to 2000, although they announced their separation two years earlier. The Indecent Proposal star went on to marry Ashton Kutcher in 2003 although their divorce was finalised in 2013.

Demi and Bruce have remained close friends despite their divorce, with the Hollywood actress also bonding with her ex-husband's new family – his wife Emma Heming Willis and their daughters Evelyn and Mabel.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.