Demi Moore totally stole the show at a glitzy fashion party in Paris on Wednesday evening! The actress attended the Harper's Bazaar exhibition at the Musée Des Arts Decoratifs, wearing an incredible Christian Dior ballgown with netted sheer sleeves. And while Demi is known for her long glossy hair, we still weren't expecting her statement braid, which was styled to tail down her back by star hairdresser Renato Campora - hello Rapunzel! What a princess moment.

Demi wore a beautiful Dior couture gown

Demi was dressed by Hollywood stylist Brad Goreski, who posted some snaps from the night on Instagram, including one of her catching up with close friend Gwyneth Paltrow - who also looked gorgeous in a feathered dress. "A dream in Dior! @demimoore in couture in Paris is too much for me to handle! What a night!" Brad wrote of Demi's show-stopping outfit.

The 57-year-old's ultra-fresh beauty look came courtesy of cult British makeup artist Nikki Wolff - or @Nikki_Makeup on Instagram - who also counts Princess Beatrice as a client. To match the dress, she used Dior skincare and makeup on Demi, telling her followers that some of her favourites included the Capture Totale Super Potent Serum and the Forever Skin Correct Concealer.

Demi's statement braid was created by Renato Campora

The glamorous fashion event was stark change to another of Demi's recent appearances - a makeup-free party hosted by Gwyneth! The wellness mogul invited some of her most famous friends to her GOOP Glow dinner party earlier in February, requesting that they opt out of wearing makeup for the occasion. Other guests included Kate Hudson, Rachel Zoe and Demi's daughter Rumer Willis - and of course, there were plenty of smiling Instagram snaps from the bash.

"No makeup, no filter. An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth #goopglow," Gwyneth captioned her gallery, while Demi added: "What an incredible night makeup-free with these extraordinary women. I feel so nourished and full of joy. Thank YOU for sharing your light, love and wisdom! Beauty is more than what you see, it is what you feel. So grateful to be included in such a powerful, memorable and meaningful evening!"