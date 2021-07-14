Demi Moore is breaking the internet once again with unbelievable bikini photo Let's go to the beach!

Demi Moore is one of several celebrities right now enjoying a bit of a relaxing day in the sun and sands of Greece.

The actress has been setting social media on fire over the past week with releases from her campaign with Andie swimwear, and her latest post is no exception.

Demi posted a selfie to her Instagram wearing a two-piece black string bikini, also from Andie. She paired the look with her glasses as she stood fussing with her hair in front of the mirror.

"Getting ready for another day in paradise," she wrote in the caption, as she added other photos from her vacation and the stunning views around her.

The Ghost actress showed off her beach body on her Greek vacation

Her fans immediately went wild over the stunning photos and left the comments reeling with heart emojis and flame emojis aplenty.

Several left comments expressing their feelings, such as, "How can you be so beautiful," and "Gorgeous as ALWAYS," and the calmly expressed, "YOU ARE BREATHTAKING ABSOLUTELY."

She set the internet ablaze when she released pictures from her campaign with the swimwear brand, posing in a black one piece swimsuit that hugged her curves. Her recent shot was the first she's posted from the collection of herself in a two piece.

Demi posed with her daughters for a swimwear campaign

"Today is the day! SO excited to finally share @andieswim’s new campaign, celebrating togetherness and showing up for the people you love… It was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most," she wrote in the caption.

What made the moment even stronger was that her daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, were a part of it and were the faces of the campaign with their mother.

