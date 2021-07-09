We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis had the best response to "haters" who criticised her bikini body recently.

The 32-year-old defiantly hit back at her naysayers by sharing another photo of herself rocking a two-piece – and she looked phenomenal!

Rumer put on a very cheeky display, lying with her chest on the deck of a boat while wearing a skimpy yellow and orange thong bikini, which drew attention to her derriere.

WATCH: Demi Moore's daughter celebrates engagement

Beaming widely with the most breathtaking landscape behind her, Rumer looked like she didn't have a care in the world.

"For the haters….with love and gratitude kindly [lips emoji] my [peach emoji], I’ll keep smiling regardless," she captioned the eye-catching image on Friday.

Fans were quick to throw their support behind Rumer, with one writing: "Keep shining baby girl." A second said: "You are stunning!" A third added: "What's to hate? Beautiful."

Fans loved Rumer's gorgeous bikini photo

Rumer's gorgeous appearance comes after she divided fans in a lime green bikini. While many praised her beautiful photo, others weren't as kind, leaving negative comments.

The actress is currently on a luxurious vacation in Greece with her mum and her two younger sisters Tallulah and Scout Willis.

Earlier this week, Rumer shared several pictures modelling some gorgeous swimwear from the family's collaboration with Andie, Swimwear in which she stars alongside her actress mother and sisters.

Rumer and her family have collaborated on a swimwear line

"Ladies of the Moore Willis Clan coming to heat up your summer...@andieswim," she wrote alongside the first snap, which shows them all lying down in a deck, showing off their derrieres.

A second caption read: "So excited to share the campaign we did with @andieswim captured by our magical friend @cassblackbird. And getting to share this with the incredible women in my family was a dream come true.

"Finding swimsuits that are comfortable and make you feel sexy can be challenging and with @andieswim you don't have to choose."

Fans were left speechless, with one commenting: "World needs more Moore Willis." A second added: "Ummm this is the most epic shot ever," whilst a third remarked: "I didn't know you had 3 sisters."

