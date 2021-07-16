Julianne Hough is a vision in dreamy thigh-split dress The American dancer is in the French Riviera

Julianne Hough kicked off her birthday week in style with a show-stopping appearance in the French Riviera.

The professional dancer – who turns 33 on Tuesday – looked heavenly in a beautiful sheer green gown as she performed a mesmerising routine on the deck of a luxurious yacht.

Julianne's dress featured a low-cut neckline, cinched-in waist and a daring thigh-split, with the dreamy fabric flowing beautifully in the wind as she moved.

WATCH: Julianne Hough puts on a racy display that almost ends in disaster

"Fancy and Free in the French Riviera," she captioned the short clip on her Instagram.

Needless to say, fans went wild over her breathtaking appearance, with one writing: "Sprinkling magic everywhere she goes." A second wrote: "Very Tinkerbell. I love it!"

A third added: "You look stunning," and a fourth wrote: "She's beauty and she's grace."

Julianne looked gorgeous in her floaty dress

Julianne was only recently enjoying a vacation in Italy, where she made her fans swoon on an almost daily basis with her stunning collection of swimwear.

Among those was the jaw-dropping red two-piece that featured cute detailing on the top, and a white swimsuit with a cut-out stomach and high-leg finish.

Julianne also had fans doing a double-take when she struck an unexpected pose on the deck of a yacht wearing a neon bikini.

Julianne stunned fans with her yoga skills

In the photo, the Rock of Ages star could be seen showing off her toned physique and yoga skills as she hit a one-legged upward bow pose.

She essentially hit a backbend and lifted one leg straight in the air - a challenging pose that she nailed effortlessly. In the background of the shot, picturesque cliffs could be seen as the Safe Haven star sailed in Capri with friends.

"You never know what life has in store for you… it’s good to be flexible," she captioned the photo. Needless to say, fans lost it over the snap, with one writing: "Jules!!! Omg! You're perfect!" Another added: "Wooow Amazing mam!"

