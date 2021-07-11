Julianne Hough stuns fans with gorgeous red bikini She looked as incredible as ever!

Julianne Hough has been enjoying her Italian getaway, and she has been wowing fans with the wide range of styles that she has rocked during her time away.

Most of her outfits have been bikinis – but her fans have still been lapping them up, and Julianne stunned them with another beautiful shot.

The former Dancing with the Stars professional relaxed on the gorgeous Italian coastline in a sensational red bikini.

And she made sure to show off all angles of the two-piece as she uploaded two shots, one showing the front of the outfit and the other focusing on the back.

Knowing that her post would likely leave fans speechless, Julianne didn't write anything for her caption, instead posting a yellow, orange and red heart emoji.

Fans likewise responded with dozens of emojis like flame and heart ones.

But plenty of others also lavished her with praise, as one said: "I've never been more in love with someone."

The star looked amazing!

A second commented: "Beauty, inside and out," and a third got into the Italian mood as they wrote: "Simplesmente magnifica!!! Belissima!!!!!"

In a separate post, Julianne got into the Sunday mood, as she uploaded a video of herself cartwheeling along a clifftop garden, with the ocean stretching out in the distance.

Her orange dress nearly matched her previous day's bikini, and it effortlessly flowed with her body as she performed the exercise.

The dancer has been enjoying the Italian waters during her trip, and earlier this week wowed fans in a barely-there black bikini while relaxing on a boat.

Julianne looked gorgeous wearing a skimpy silky black two-piece that featured pink straps which she had tied into delicate bows.

The star has been making the most of her Italian getaway

Adding a collection of gold necklaces in varying lengths, the actress looked picture-perfect against her glorious surroundings in her makeup-free appearance.

Just one day prior, Julianne had fans doing a double-take when she struck an unexpected pose on the deck of the yacht wearing a neon bikini.

In the photo, the Dancing with the Stars alum could be seen showing off her toned physique and yoga skills as she hit a one-legged upward bow pose.

