Priyanka Chopra wows in a figure-flattering swimsuit you need to see Every fashionista needs this in their closets

Priyanka Chopra kicked off her birthday weekend in the best way - with a snap that proved she’s only getting better with time.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra's latest chic photo has fans noticing the same detail

The White Tiger star, who celebrates her 39th birthday today, wowed in photos she shared on Instagram Saturday that showed her soaking up the sun in a chic cutout swimsuit. The sleek one-piece flattered her toned figure and made fans go wild.

Priyanka celebrates her 39th birthday today

In the photos, Priyanka could be seen lounging on an ottoman pouf on a wooden deck in her backyard, flashing a smile with her Instagram-famous pup Panda by her side. The actress went barefoot in the shot and topped the swimsuit with a long statement necklace.

"Expectation vs reality @pandathepunk," she captioned the post.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra steps out in a showstopping look we want in our closets right now

Hundreds of fans dropped heart eye and fire emojis, while one wrote: "Lord have mercy on us," and another follower added: "Hotttttt!"

Priyanka thrilled fans with this stylish photo that showed off her tiny paw print tattoos

The post marked the latest time that Priyanka showed off her sense of style on the ‘gram. Fans swooned yet again when she shared a snap of herself earlier this month wearing a loose-fitting cream ensemble, complete with jacket and pants as she kicked back on a couch at the Mandrake Hotel in London.

She finished the look with gold jewelry, sunglasses, and white strappy heels.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra's latest look is so stunning it will blow you away

Priyanka’s followers loved the outfit and her relaxed vibe in the photo she captioned with a peacock and white heart emoji. They flooded the comments section with several variations of the heart emoji and the exclamations, "QUEEN" and "Beautiful!"

The Baywatch star shares her dogs with husband Nick Jonas

But there was one tiny detail they notice too - tiny paw print tattoos on her right ankle.

Indian actress Dia Mirza commented with a paw print emoji, and several others noticed it as well, writing, "That tattoo" with a fire emoji, and, "Your paw tattoos are adorable!"

The actress recently showed off her paw tattoos, with each of the prints being dedicated to her pups, Diana, Gino, and Panda. The Baywatch star shares her dogs with husband Nick Jonas, with Gino being the most recent, an anniversary gift from her to him.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.