Priyanka Chopra's latest look is so stunning it will blow you away

Priyanka Chopra never ceases to amaze us when it comes to her stunning red carpet style.

Still, the White Tiger star made us want to stand up and applaud when she hit the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night wearing an ultra-glam, sheer gold custom Dolce & Gabbana gown.

The stunning shimmery number came complete with a plunging bejeweled neckline and it was topped with a metallic gold waist belt that cinched her waist and flattered her figure.

A very high slit also added to the head-turning effect of the dress, considering it went all the way up past her thigh. Priyanka’s stylist, Law Roach, completed the look with metallic gold heels and 40 carats of Bulgari diamonds.

The style architect said in an Instagram post that the belt was a “custom version of probably the most ICONIC belt ever made” from Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall 2017 collection.

Priyanka shared the sweetest tribute to Nick on Instagram

Priyanka not only shared photos of herself wearing the look, but also snaps that showed her posing with her husband Nick Jonas, who opted for a monochromatic green ensemble - a jacket and trousers - paired with black chunky boots. She also shared a sweet photo that showed them hugging.

“Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me every day! Crushed it today! I love you so much!,” Priyanka, who was on hand at the show to present an award, captioned one of the posts.

Nick made sure to pay tribute to Priyanka in a post on his page too, writing, "I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you @priyankachopra."

Priyanka and Nick married in 2018

Nick, who hosted the awards show, revealed to E! News that he suffered the injury while he was filming a new TV show with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas.

"We're actually teaming up with [NBC] to do an Olympic dream show where we compete in track and field, gymnastics and some other Olympic sports, which left me a little injured last week," he explained. "But I'm feeling great, recovered really well, so it's going to be a lot of fun."

