Priyanka Chopra's latest chic photo has fans noticing the same detail

Priyanka Chopra's good looks have frequently caught the eyes of her millions of fans from around the world, but not many people have paid attention to this specific detail.

In a new photo she posted to her Instagram, the actress lounged in a chic look that stood out because of how it amplified a very specific part of her body.

She wore a loose-fitting cream ensemble, complete with jacket and pants, plus gold jewellery, sunglasses, and white strappy heels.

Her followers loved the outfit and the relaxed vibe for the photo she captioned with a peacock and white heart emoji. They flooded the comments section with several variations of the heart emoji and the exclamations, "QUEEN" and "Beautiful!"

The star's all-white ensemble wasn't the only thing that stood out in this picture

However, several others noticed the tiny paw print tattoos on her right ankle, especially when paired with the strap of her shoe.

Indian actress Dia Mirza commented with a paw print emoji, and several others noticed it as well, writing, "That tattoo" with a fire emoji, and, "Your paw tattoos are adorable!"

The actress recently showed off her paw tattoos, with each of the prints being dedicated to her pups, Diana, Gino, and Panda. The Baywatch star shares her dogs with husband Nick Jonas, with Gino being the most recent, an anniversary gift from her to him.

Priyanka recently reunited with her dog Diana and adorably shared it on her social media

Their pets each have their own social media presence as well, with all of them being fairly active as the pet parents love to constantly post highlights of their day with their dogs.

Priyanka also recently shared a picture of hers with one of her dogs, Diana, whom she hadn't seen in a while. She captioned it, "Reunion #quarantinelife" as she adorably smushed the dog.

