Irina Shayk nearly broke the internet with a bikini photo you’ll never forget

Irina Shayk flashed her sculpted abs as she hit the streets of New York in a white Burberry crop top last week, but she gave fans a whole different view of them when she hit the beach rocking a stunning swimsuit.

In a gorgeous snap the supermodel shared on Instagram, she can be seen lounging in the sand rocking a neon Tropic of C bikini designed by her Victoria’s Secret model veteran bestie Candice Swanepoel. Irina paired the bikini with a gold chain, a rhinestone-encrusted belly chain, and an on-trend crochet sarong, and flexed her chiseled abs as she leaned back on the sandbank.

Irina's showed off her sculpted abs in a Tropic of C bikini

“D trip of 2021! Best time and best @tropicofc @revolve #revolvearoundtheworld,” she captioned the photo.

We loved the bikini and tracked it down on Revolve.

Tropic of C x Revolve Rio Bikini Top, $80, Revolve

Tropic of C x Revolve Rio Bikini Bottom, $80, Revolve

Whatever Irina has been doing in the gym - we want the routine. Her entire physique is sculpted and unreal. Needless to say, fans went wild over the snap, as did Priyanka Chopra, Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian Hurley, and supermodel Joan Smalls, the latter of whom joined Irina and Candace on the trip for a campaign shoot for the brand.

“No way”, Damian wrote, adding fire emojis. Priyanka dropped fire and heart emojis in Candace’s comments too, and Joan simply wrote “Marry me.” Irina replied and joked back, “@joansmalls it’s a no,” and added a crying laughing emoji.

That was just the latest (and least risque snap) Irina posted from her trip to the beach. She kicked things off with a photo of herself going topless on a beach in thong bikini bottoms and strappy Tamara Mellon sandals for a campaign shoot for the brand. “Sun Valley @tamaramellon x IRL” she captioned the post.

Irina looked gorgeous in her shoot for a new Tamara Mellon shoe campaign

Just like her son. Elizabeth Hurley couldn’t resist commenting on Irina’s photos either and added fire emojis to that snap too.

Irina also stunned in another photo shot near the ocean, in which she went topless again as she hugged a tree trunk in white thong bikini bottoms and slouchy Tamara Mellon boots. Simply stunning!

