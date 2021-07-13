Vogue Williams has just wowed us in the most flattering denim shorts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Vogue Williams has shared some of her favourite outfits from the past week on Instagram, from her appearances on Steph's Packed Lunch to hosting her Heart Radio show.

And though each look was beautiful - with Vogue modelling everything from mini skirts to maxi dresses - many fans were in love with her denim shorts look, teamed with a blouse taken from her stylish mum's wardrobe.

She captioned the post: "Last week in outfits! I always forget to do outfit posts… which is your fave look? Mine is probably the flowery dress but I am biased as it's from my new collection which drops this Friday."

Fans were in love with Vogue's denim shorts

Plenty of fans reacted to say they loved the look of her new Little Mistress collection too, but that they were in love with her summery denim look.

"I'm obsessed with the long flowery dress. But also absolutely love the denim shorts/white blouse look," one wrote, with another adding: "Omg love the shorts and blouse combo - where are they from?"

Vogue tagged the brand Uterqüe next to her shorts, though sadly it seems that they are a past-season buy from the stylish brand, which is known to have a limited production of each item.

Her button-up blouse is a gorgeous piece handed down to her from her mum, which she has previously revealed that she nabbed years ago! We're in love with her Aspinal of London 'Mayfair' bag, too, which she wore with a crossbody strap.

Vogue also modelled a Marks & Spencer dress on her Stories

The star also took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet new dress from Marks & Spencer's Ghost range, telling fans: "I'm obsessed with the brand Ghost... Ghost have done a collab with Marks & Spencer and it's really good. So if you love Ghost and you want something more affordable, this is the one for you."

Her pick was the 'Strawberry Print Puff Sleeve Midi Tea Dress', costing £69 - but it's selling out quickly, so hurry!

