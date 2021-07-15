Vogue Williams shows off her abs in Zara crop top – and looks incredible

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams is always sharing her various workout routines on social media, and it seems the hard work is paying off as the star showcased her toned abs on Wednesday.

The Heart Radio presenter posted a video to Instagram wearing a white crop top from Zara paired with a pair of stunning white, wide-leg trousers from Irish designer Paul Costelloe.

In the clip, Vogue said: "Obviously I don’t have the kids with me right now hence all the white, but I'm wearing these white Paul Costelloe trousers and this top I got in Zara forever ago. I'm obsessed with these trousers, see they are trousers, very baggy."

WATCH: Vogue Williams shows off her abs in crop top

The mother-of-two wore her hair in a sleek style for the occasion, and kept her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

She accessorised her all-white ensemble with delicate gold jewellery and open-toe sandals, making it the perfect holiday outfit to rock with a tan.

Although Vogue's top is no longer available on the Zara website, we have found an amazing alternative if you were hoping to recreate the look.

Helena white crop top, £35, Reiss

The star has been serving up lots of fashion inspiration for the warmer weather as of late, and earlier this week she wowed us in the most flattering denim shorts.

Vogue shared some of her favourite outfits from the past week on Instagram, from her appearances on Steph's Packed Lunch to hosting her Heart Radio show.

Vogue looked stunning in the denim shorts

And though each look was beautiful - with the presenter modelling everything from mini skirts to maxi dresses - many fans were in love with her denim shorts look, teamed with a blouse taken from her stylish mum's wardrobe.

Admirers rushed to comment on the outfit, with one saying: "I'm obsessed with the long flowery dress. But also absolutely love the denim shorts/white blouse look," while another added: "Omg love the shorts and blouse combo - where are they from?"

DISCOVER: Vogue Williams channels royalty in elegant Peter Pan collar blouse

