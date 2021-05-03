Tracee Ellis Ross goes total bombshell in a sizzling strappy bikini Caution: This video may give you vacation fomo.

Tracee Ellis Ross is taking her incredible style to the pool yet again.

The Black-Ish star, who doesn’t shy away from a poolside snap, shared a video of herself on Instagram Sunday evening standing in a pool wearing a strappy black bikini and a bold red hue on her lips.

Fans couldn't contain themselves when they saw Tracee in this strappy bikini

Tracee looked absolutely stunning in the clip, which shows her placing her hands on a white towel in front of her as she is about to emerge from the water, but cuts the clip before her entire body is fully visible.

A small palm tree and an ocean can also be seen in the background, as well as the revealing straps on Tracee's bikini top and bottoms.

“I dipped, ya’ll,” Tracee captioned the video. Fans were quick to comment - and lose it over the teasy video, with one writing, “We couldn’t handle the full clip”, while another follower added, “Am I the only one waiting for her to come out of the water”.

It’s not clear where Tracee is spending some downtime, but wherever it is she’s enjoying it to the fullest.

Tracee looked amazing in a cut-out Cult Gaia dress

A little earlier in the day, the High Note star uploaded a slow-motion clip of herself sauntering around a backyard and dancing barefoot, wearing cat-eye frames and a Cult Gaia cut-out dress so perfect for summer vacays that it would make us hit a jig too.

In the background, and bushes sprinkled with colorful flowers lining the backyard, as well as several palm trees, a picturesque ocean, and a stunning colorful sky could be seen in the background.

“Consider this my out of office reply!”, Tracee captioned it, as fans went wild over her toned physique.

Tracee's pink loungewear set is so dreamy

“I watched every bit of that 1 minute and 11 seconds. Twice,” one follower wrote. “The category is BODY,” another added.

And Tracee continued to keep the vacation style inspo coming, sharing another snap on Monday that showed her relaxing in the cutest pink button-down and matching shorts, topped with a straw fedora.

Excuse us as we try to recover from vacation FOMO.

