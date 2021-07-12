Olivia Culpo stuns a la Tracee Ellis Ross in the cut-out dress of the summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

If you need summer style inspo, keep an eye on Olivia Culpo’s Instagram. The former Miss Universe keeps her enviable fashion posts coming, and her latest includes the dress every fashionista has on her wishlist this summer.

The style star looked incredible in an Instagram post she shared on Tuesday, which showed her lounging on her floor wearing the cut-out dress of the summer: Cult Gaia’s Serita dress.

Cult Gaia's Serita cut-out dress sells out quickly every time it's restocked

Olivia kept her jewelry minimal for the look, wearing an assortment of gold rings, and added an edge with a fierce cat eye on her eyes, and a pop of pink on her lips. She also flashed a glimpse of her sculpted abs as she snapped the mirror selfie.

"Weekend photo dump ft. food, friends, + a new widdo puppy," she captioned the post, which included snaps of her new dog, and a gorgeous photo of her soaking up the sun in a white bikini.

Fans swooned over the post, with one writing: "Omgggg" and another adding: "Beautiful!"

Cult Gaia Serita Dress, $458, Saks Fifth Avenue

The curve-hugging dress is a favorite among style lovers and celebrities alike, and Tracee Ellis Ross is a fan too.

The Blackish star rocked the beloved Serita cut-out dress in the new olive colorway as she enjoyed a beachy vacation in May.



Tracee Ellis Ross stunned in Cult Gaia's Serita dress on a vacation in May

We spotted the look immediately when Tracee uploaded a slow-motion video of herself sauntering around a backyard and dancing barefoot, wearing the dress with cat-eye frames.

The cutouts on the woven knit maxi dress are figure-flattering and reveal a flirty glimpse of the waist. It also has a bra silhouette and open-back detailing. In short, it screams resort style in the best way.

The $458 dress is so popular that it sells out quickly - and for good reason. Cut-outs are all the rage this season, and Cult Gaia’s dress fits so well that fashion lovers are clamoring to add it to their summer wardrobes.

