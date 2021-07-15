Tracee Ellis Ross looks unreal in all-white outfit during makeup-free lunch The Black-ish star looks stunning!

One thing we love about Tracee Ellis Ross’ style is the versatility. Her taste in fashion makes us want everything she wears whether she’s rocking a Cult Gaia cut-out dress, going full glam on the red carpet, or donning a casual ensemble.

So, we couldn’t help but swoon again when the Black-ish star shared a photo in her Instagram Story that showed her sitting down at a restaurant for lunch with her bestie Harper's Bazaar Editor in Chief, Samira Nasr, wearing a dreamy billowy white top paired with white jeans.

Here's further proof that Tracee is a natural beauty

Tracee also showed off her natural beauty and went makeup-free for the girls’ day out - and her skin looked flawless!

It’s not clear if it was a celebratory lunch, but Tracee had much to toast to after landing another Emmy nomination this week. And the actress had the best reaction to finding out the news.

Tracee had just finished a workout in the gym, unaware that the nominations list was about to be released, and she was thrilled with the news.

Sitting in her car in a blue gym top, she enthused: "Oh my god," before she broke down giggling.

Tracee Ellis Ross has incredible reaction to Emmy nominations

"I was at the gym, I didn't even know the nominations were today. I had no idea. I was so busy living my life and doing my things."

She added: "I just got nominated for an Emmy! I think it's the fifth… that's ridiculous! Oh my goodness, gosh, jolly gee."

She was similarly as excited in her caption, as she wrote: "I went right back to living my life and doin my thing and I forgot to post this video. Very exciting!

BlackIsh was nominated for an Emmy too for Outstanding Comedy Series

"I mean, I'm in the same category as Jean Smart!! Congrats to all the incredible @televisionacad nominees, especially the @blackishabc family."

A major congrats - and we have no doubt she is going to wow us when she hits the red carpet on Emmy night.

