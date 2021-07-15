Cressida Bonas shares stunning bikini beach snap as fans react

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cressida Bonas shared a sweet personal picture with her followers on Thursday, soaking up the sun on the beach in a bikini.

She happily held her little dachshund Budgie in the adorable snap, captioning it: "My little friend Budge. Oh how I love."

SEE: Inside Cressida Bonas' beautiful home with husband Harry

Plenty of friends and fans commented on the adorable post, with one writing: "Beautiful picture! This is adorable!" and another adding: "What a picture."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Cressida Bonas Discusses Mental Health on Lorraine

It's not known where the sunny photo was taken, but it certainly looks like Cressida is enjoying the sunny British weather, wherever she is. She wore a striped bikini top and pulled her hair up into a half-up style, adding chic pale green sunglasses.



Cressida shared a beautiful beach snap

She also wore delicate jewellery, and her stunning halo engagement can just be seen in shot.

MORE: Cressida Bonas' high street wedding dress revealed – and it's in the sale

Cressida's beautiful ring was designed by the Bear Brooksbank, who is the cousin of Jack Brooksbank, who is of course married to Princess Eugenie.

Cressida's gorgeous 'target' engagement ring. IMAGE: Instagram / Harry Wentworth-Stanley

The target ring is inspired by antique styles, and features 'halos' of rubies and diamonds in an octagon shape.

Cressida married her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley at the exclusive Cowdray Park, in Midhurst, West Sussex, in July 2020.

MORE: 7 royal exes who were invited to former partner's wedding

In an article she wrote for The Spectator about her "Lockdown Wedding", Cressida revealed that she turned to an old white dress from Whistles that she wore for James Arthur's music video, Naked, after failing to find her perfect wedding dress.

Cressida wore the same Whistles wedding dress she wore for James Arthur's music video

"Four days before the big day I marched up and down Oxford Street on the hunt for a wedding dress," she wrote.

"Finding nothing, I remembered an old Whistles dress I once wore for a James Arthur music video. I went home and found the dusty frock at the back of my cupboard. After some ironing, it looked good as new."

The couple were forced to cancel their original plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Cressida adding: "Not what we’d envisaged, but a more intimate and special day than we could ever have imagined. Imperfect yet perfect - a day we will never forget."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.