Tracee Ellis Ross' striking new hair transformation causes a major reaction

Tracee Ellis Ross just might be the queen of natural hairstyle switch-ups, and her latest look is further proof. The Blackish star stunned in her latest Instagram video, which showed her rocking her braided in a Star Wars-inspired style.

"Omg I’m so in love with this hair. Do you see it? Tanisha just rocked this out. It’s like an advanced Princess Leia," Tracee said in the clip, as she relaxed on a leather couch. The High Note star referenced her hairstylist on Grownish, who used her Pattern Beauty products to help create the look.

Tracee made fans swoon when she shared this video of her Star-wars inspired hairstyle

Fans swooned over the innovative ‘do, with one saying: "It looks really great on you!" Another added: “Would love to see it more often. You look gorgeous!”

Tracee’s hair aside, she brought on the fashion per usual too, sporting a floral dress and statement gold earrings, and a bold red hue on her lips.

The style star did just that again as she enjoyed lunch with her close friend, fashion editor Shibon Kennedy in New York City on Wednesday.

Tracee stunned on a lunch date with a friend

Tracee looked elegant as she sat at a table in a black off-the-shoulder top complete with a sweetheart neckline. She paired it with skinny jeans and made sure to stay safe indoors with the black-and-white polka-dot face mask she brought with her.

The duo dined at New York restaurant King, and they made us envious with their choice of vodka sorbet, alongside some olives and glasses of wine.

Shibon lavished the restaurant with praise, saying it felt like they were eating "in Italy" but she reserved several compliments for her close friend, joking about a possible career change.

"@traceeellisross however needs to be commissioned by NYT and/or T+L to photograph food and drink asap. #respectfully,” Shibon caption a photo from their day together.

What a fun girls’ day out!

