Tracee Ellis Ross got soaked in the rain and turned it into the best fashion statement It's casual glam at its finest.

Rain, but make it fashion!

Tracee Ellis Ross showed off her natural beauty and casual glam style as she took in Pyer Moss’ stunning fashion show in Irvington, New York over the weekend, and it was the perfect look to brave the elements.

RELATED: Olivia Culpo stuns a la Tracee Ellis Ross in the cut-out dress of the summer

The Black-Ish star rocked a nylon jumpsuit by the beloved brand to the event, which came complete with a zipper on one shoulder. Tracee completed the look with her hair in a braided style so intricate that it looked like a piece of art - fitting for the stylish occasion.

Tracee stunned at the highly-anticipated Pyer Moss fashion show in New York

When it suddenly started to pour down raining, Tracee didn’t let it phase her, and posed for the camera under friends’ umbrellas as she watched the models hit the runway in designer Kerby Jean Raymond’s next-level designs.

RELATED: Tracee Ellis Ross goes total bombshell in a strappy bikini - and fans are losing it

"RAIN RAIN GO AWAY // @pyermoss Couture 1 Show, take 1. Peep my VERY wet shoulder in the last pic," Tracee captioned the post, which showed her chatting with Kerby and turning her head to the side to put her large gold ball earrings on display.

Fans swooned over the post, with one writing, "Tracee how does it feel to be FLAWLESS.” Another follower added: “Gorgeous rain or shine".

Further proof that Tracee looks gorgeous with or without makeup

The show was one of the hottest tickets of the weekend, with fashionistas and celebrities thrilled to attend.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross' bedroom has a bed fit for a queen

Tracee showed off her versatile style yet again last week when she uploaded a photo in her Instagram Story that showed her sitting down at a restaurant for lunch with her bestie Harper's Bazaar Editor in Chief, Samira Nasr, wearing a dreamy billowy white top paired with white jeans.

The High Note star also went makeup-free for the girls’ day out - and her skin looked flawless!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tracee celebrates her Emmy nomination in the best way

It’s not clear if it was a celebratory lunch, but Tracee had much to toast to after landing another Emmy nomination last week for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her starring role in Black-Ish. The show was nominated as well for Outstanding Comedy series.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.