Jane Moore's va-va-voom red dress wows Loose Women viewers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Brightening up our screens on Thursday, Jane Moore just delivered some serious style inspiration – and Loose Women viewers are in love. Returning to the hit ITV panel show alongside Nadia Sawalha, Brenda Edwards and Linda Robson, the presenter donned a vibrant red midi dress by L.K.Bennett, and it's so stunning.

Keeping all focus on her cherry-red frock, Jane kept her accessories minimal and opted for subdued, natural makeup. Modelling a smokey eyeshadow complete with rosy blusher and a soft pink lip gloss to match, she styled her signature blonde bob in the most beautiful beachy waves.

RELATED: Loose Women's Jane Moore poses with daughter in incredibly rare family photo

Jane rocked a bright red midi dress by L.K.Bennett

Her exact style is the 'Sina' dress, but unfortunately, it's almost completely sold out online. Effortlessly elegant, the pussy bow tie neck, oversized pearl buttons and puffed shoulders nod to 1930s glamour while the fitted bodice and flowy skirt create an uber flattering silhouette. Made from a sleek, silk-cotton fabric, we can see why Jane chose it, and if you're looking to recreate her look for less, we've found the chicest high street alternatives from ASOS and Monsoon.

READ: Amanda Holden and Jane Moore wore the same dress and no-one noticed

GET THE LOOK:

Red Skater Midi Dress, £44, ASOS

Sustainable Square Neck Red Dress, £49.50, Monsoon

When it comes to her on-screen wardrobe, Jane owns the most incredible collection of L.K.Bennett dresses, and she recently wore another of the label's designs on Loose Women.

Back in June, the TV star stepped out in a bold rainbow frock, teaming her striped midi with a dainty silver necklace and nude strappy stilettos by Office. Taking to Instagram to share a fun video of her outfit, Jane received an outpouring of support from her 135k followers.

"Aww lovely dress Jane you look great," wrote one. "Beautiful dress, hair and makeup today," added another. Meanwhile a third commented: "Adore this dress."

We can't wait to see what she wears next from L.K.Bennett's summer collection!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.