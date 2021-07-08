Loose Women's Jane Moore poses with daughter in incredibly rare family photo

Jane Moore is making the most of some quality time with her eldest daughter this summer. The duo have set off on a fun family break, hitting the road together in a VW Camper Van as they explore the south coast.

The Loose Women, 59, star shared a glimpse inside their holiday this week by sharing a very rare photo of Ellie as they posed outside their cherry red and white vehicle.

MORE: Loose Women host Jane Moore's house could be a show home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane Moore's five style lessons

She told her fans: "Touring the gorgeous Dorset in a vintage VW camper van called Scarlett with my eldest daughter. Such fun. We've already done Poole, Studland Bay, Corfe Castle and West Bay and tomorrow it's the New Forest.

READ: Jane Moore's incredible hair transformation wows fans

MORE: Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more

"The rain was so torrential on the first night we thought we might float away, but it's brightened up wonderfully now. Have eaten far too many fish and chips but the lack of power steering on this thing is working wonders for my biceps. #staycation #dorset #vwcamper #summer."

Jane is enjoying a staycation with her eldest daughter, Ellie

Mother and daughter appeared to be alone on the trip; Jane is a mother of two and also a stepmum. She has been married to husband Gary Farrow since 2002 and in an interview with Best Magazine she previously confirmed she has a step-daughter, Lauren, through her husband Gary, and daughters Ellie and Grace from a previous relationship.

READ: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha takes social media break for very sad reason

MORE: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha shares rare family photos with fans

While she is incredibly private about her family, Jane did open up about her 'Ab-Fab'-style relationship with Ellie in a 2008 interview with Women and Home.

The Loose Women star's youngest child, Grace

"Ellie has always been the more measured, capable, sensible one in our relationship; ploughing a steady furrow through the often chaotic landscape of, at first, my early years as a single mother then, later, the challenges of becoming part of a 'blended' family, as the Americans refer to those of us who marry someone with children from another relationship," she revealed.

READ: Kaye Adams and Denise Welch clash during heated debate on Loose Women

MORE: Linda Robson's jaw-dropping home with husband Mark will surprise you

"Her step-sister, Lauren, who's six years older yet freely admits to being a lot less responsible, likened Ellie to Ab Fab's Saffy when they first met back in 1998, and the moniker has stuck."

Jane pictured with her husband and children in 2011

Ellie, meanwhile, told the magazine: "My family are a lively bunch so it’s hard not to seem a bit 'Saffy' around them. It's true that, generally speaking, I'm pretty sensible; I guess I was just born that way. But I take that as a compliment.

"Life is a lot easier when you're organised and have a clear head. Having said that, Mum does have one other vice she's failed to mention: exaggeration. She thinks I disapprove when she lets her hair down, but I don't really – just when I get woken up!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.