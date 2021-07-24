Amanda Holden's plunging bikini sends fans wild The radio presenter is currently on a family holiday

Amanda Holden has delighted fans once again with another sizzling bikini snap – and we're blown away, too.

The star posed for a photograph while perched on the steps of a boat in the middle of the ocean and we're not sure what is more beautiful, Amanda or the picture-perfect scenery.

Amanda captioned the photo: "All aboard #holiday #familytime" and tagged the bikini brand, Naia Beach in the Instagram post.

She's wearing the Rhea bikini set which retails for £96 and it is likely the star is wearing the sea mist shade that's available on the website, but thanks to her dip in the sea, the bikini appears a little darker in the photo.

Amanda posed up a storm on the back of a boat

Fans were dazzled by Amanda's cute bikini and gym-honed body and the praise came in thick and fast in the comments section.

One follower wrote: "An absolute queen," and another said: "You look incredible."

Loose Women star Denise Welch jokingly commented: "Wish you were more attractive Amanda."

Her Instagram Stories revealed her look prior to a dip in the ocean

The radio presenter paired her string bikini with an unconventional holiday hat, a baker boy – but she did ensure she had shades for the occasion.

It wasn't the first sizzling holiday look we've seen Amanda in as earlier in the week she shared a photograph in a bright green bikini.

In the photo, Amanda perched on the edge of a boat as she posed in a bright green triangle bikini from Melissa Odabash. The top, which features a gold ring in the middle, is currently available to buy for £102.

Amanda is queen of the bikini

She added a matching green and white floral kimono from the brand, which retails for £274, finishing off her look with a straw hat and sunglasses.

Melissa Odabash was among the first to comment, writing: "Omg you are so [fire emojis] always," and we love it too.

While it is unknown where Amanda and her family are holidaying, the crystal-clear waters and idyllic backdrops tell us it is somewhere we'd rather be!

