Amanda Holden is a vision in flirty waist-cinching dress by Vogue Williams

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden looked primed and ready for the heatwave on Friday, wearing the most gorgeous floral frock for her shift at Heart Radio.

The BGT star showed her support for Vogue Williams' debut collection for Little Mistress, rocking the 'Halterneck Printed Maxi Dress'.

MORE: Amanda Holden shows off her figure in leggy bodysuit – and looks unbelievable

Amanda was a vision in the flirty design, which features a low exposed back, a cinched-in waist and floaty, tiered layers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden stuns in crop top and figure-hugging skirt

Keeping the look casual, Amanda teamed the dress with a pair of box-fresh white trainers and wore her hair down in loose waves.

Vogue's collection is already proving popular with fans, and Amanda's favourite is selling fast!

MORE: Amanda Holden sends pulses racing in leg-lengthening mini dress

READ: Amanda Holden's indulgent park photo leaves fans drooling

Amanda looked gorgeous in her summer frock

Taking about the inspiration behind the collection, 35-year-old Vogue said: "There is lots of floral and colour in the collection because it’s summer and we are all excited to be getting out and about again – thank goodness! It’s exciting to ditch the lockdown and loungewear and start dressing up again with gorgeous floaty dresses."

By Vogue Williams Halterneck Print Maxi, £68, Little Mistress

Amanda definitely has a keen eye for floaty dresses. On Thursday, she stepped out rocking a gorgeous silky-satin co-ord from Never Fully Dressed, although sadly, her chic wrap skirt and matching top have now sold out.

She teamed her pastel look with a bold red clutch bag, retro sunglasses and strappy heels, as well as her signature tousled hairstyle.

Amanda looked stunning in her corset style dress

The star has been wowing with her outfits all week and looked incredible in a corset-style dress on Wednesday. She shared a snap to her social media wearing the flirty mini, which she styled with a pair of strappy heels in the same shade of mint green.

And of course, Amanda also wowed fans as she shared her support for the England football team on Sunday, dressed in nothing but the nation's shirt in a gorgeous photo taken in her garden.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.