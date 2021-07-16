Amanda Holden shows off her figure in leggy bodysuit – and looks unbelievable

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden sent fans wild on Friday when she shared a snap to social media wearing nothing but a white bodysuit, displaying her toned legs.

The Heart Radio star could be seen posing on a pastel green bike as she showed off her incredible figure, captioning the photo: "Riding into the weekend".

Amanda styled the bodysuit with nothing but a pair of white pointed heels, and wore her hair in loose waves with makeup minimal.

It's safe to say that fans were loving the look, with one commenting: "Ooooft!!! Yes gurl!! Werk it", while another gushed: "Absolute goals".

The picture is part of the exciting announcement that Amanda will be the new ambassador for the JD Williams 'Womankind' campaign, alongside her good friend and TV star Davina McCall.

Amanda wowed fans wearing nothing but a white bodysuit

The first video in the ad campaign launches across screens on 17 July, and will be part of an innovative new series that is a celebration of the multiplicity of Womankind.

Speaking about her new project, Amanda said: "I’m delighted to be partnering with JD Williams alongside the gorgeous Davina. I like my style to reflect how I feel… strong, feisty, fun and different. For too long women have been ‘told’ what is acceptable to wear at a certain age and set parameters. I’ve always seen fashion as ageless and we’re living in an era where we can take risks and be more ourselves."

Shape and sculpting body, £18, JD Williams

We love that Amanda isn’t afraid to dress how she wants, and if you were hoping to recreate her style then you're in luck, as the bodysuit is currently available online for just £18!

This isn’t the first time this week that Amanda has got her fans' hearts racing, as on Wednesday she stunned in a green, corset style mini dress from Anne Louise Boutique.

Amanda looked stunning in the corset style dress

The mother-of-two shared a snap to her social media wearing the flirty frock, which she styled with a pair of strappy heels in the same shade of mint green.

She also donned a pretty pink manicure, which complimented the green ensemble perfectly, and finished off the look with delicate gold jewellery, making sure not to steal away any attention from the dress.

