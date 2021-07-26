Loose Women's Andrea McLean wows in waist-cinching dress – and the colour is unreal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

In this week's special episode of HELLO!’s High Street Hits from Icon Outlet at the O2 in London, Andrea McLean looks at some of the best summer styles to wear now the warmer weather is finally here!

DISCOVER: Andrea McLean's figure-flattering M&S dress is a summer must-have

The former Loose Women star looked incredible in the most flattering dress, which she declared was fast becoming her new favourite piece in her wardrobe.

Modelling an eye-catching number from Joseph, Andrea explained that her floaty frock boasts a removable belt with no pesky loops, meaning you can cinch in your waist depending on your shape and size.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andrea McLean hunts down the best high street buys

Plus, the stunning number is a whopping 40 per cent off – a summer bargain!

From Wimbledon whites to chic silk trousers, there's something for everyone in this week's edit of shoppable looks. The TV personality is also joined by culture guru Nick Ede, who has some fab money-saving deals up his sleeve this week, perfect if you're looking for a spot of pampering.

Andrea previously revealed how her style has evolved thanks to lockdown, saying: "I think softer fabrics are definitely going to be more normal now. There are now suits with softer fabrics and elasticated waists at the back, so from the front, it looks normal but from the back, you're actually breathing a big sigh of relief that you can actually fit in them."

Keep an eye out for the next episode of HELLO!'s High Street Hits at hellomagazine.com

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.