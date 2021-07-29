Dua Lipa looks phenomenal in tiny string bikini in sizzling new photo The New Rules star looked phenomenal

Dua Lipa sent pulses racing after sharing sizzling new bikini photos on Wednesday.

The New Rules singer looked phenomenal as she showed off her toned figure in a tiny string two-piece while soaking up the blazing sun.

Dua took to her Instagram Stories to share two snaps of herself rocking a black and purple striped bikini, which left very little to the imagination.

With her wet hair slicked back and her makeup-free skin glowing in the sun, Dua looked like a total beach babe.

Her skimpy appearance is a far cry from the regal attire she donned just one day prior to promote the music video the song Demeanor, her collaboration with late rapper Pop Smoke.

Dua looked like royalty stepping right out of a fairy tale in pictures she shared on her Instagram, which showed her donning an extravagant gown.

The singer's outfit featured a golden corset and plume with some white tulle underneath that gave it a flair of its own. She completed her royal look with some droplet jewellery, blush pink makeup, black nails, and her long hair tied back with a black bow.

Her fans were left in absolute awe by the look, especially her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's family, with Gigi Hadid commenting: "So gorgeous!" and Marielle Hadid writing: "Whoaaa gorgeous. Can't wait to tell Coco!"

Several of Dua's fans were also enamoured by the pictures she shared, leaving comments like: "SO EXCITED OH MY LORD!!!!!!!!!!" and "Stunning Queen!"

The entire theme of the video is based around a court of royals and noble folk, reminiscent of shows like Bridgerton and The Crown and movies like The Favourite.

The Physical singer recently shared a snippet of the video with her followers as well, showing her applying lipstick before appearing in front of the court, all dressed in a similar manner, with heavy makeup and elaborate costuming.

