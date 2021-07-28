Dua Lipa looks like a Bridgerton star in unbelievable renaissance gown Bow to the queen

Dua Lipa has been known for making the kind of style statements that range from chic blazers to sultry bikini tops and outfits that show off her toned physique.

SEE: Dua Lipa dazzles in a glam bikini and $1,250 earrings that look like art

But nothing prepared fans for the look they were about to experience the singer in, one that surely took several people's breaths away.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dua Lipa celebrates ‘female empowerment’ at Grammys dominated by women

Dua looked like a royal stepping right out of a fairy tale in new pictures she shared on her Instagram, donning a full gown.

The singer wore a stunning outfit that featured a golden corset and plume with some white tulle underneath that gave it a flair of its own.

MORE: Dua Lipa slays the vacation game in pink wrap top and the wildest jeans

She completed the entire royal look with some droplet jewelry, blush pink makeup, black nails, and her long hair tied back with a black bow.

The images are from the upcoming music video for the song Demeanor she features on, performed by the late rapper Pop Smoke.

Dua's royal moment had fans in complete awe

"DEMEANOR TOMORROW - 29TH JULY - 12PM EST @realpopsmoke," she wrote in the caption to announce the arrival of the video.

Her fans were left in absolute awe by the look, especially her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's family, with Gigi Hadid commenting, "So gorgeous!" and Marielle Hadid writing, "Whoaaa gorgeous. Can't wait to tell Coco!"

MORE: Dua Lipa braves travel restrictions and stuns in statement jacket in Mexico

MORE: Dua Lipa stuns fans in knee-high boots and mini dress to celebrate England football win

Several of Dua's fans were also enamored by the pictures she shared, leaving comments like, "SO EXCITED OH MY LORD!!!!!!!!!!" and "Stunning Queen," and also, "a freaking goddess!"

Demeanor is Dua's collab with the late rapper Pop Smoke

The entire theme of the video is based around a court of royals and noble folk, reminiscent of shows like Bridgerton and The Crown and movies like The Favorite.

The Physical singer recently shared a snippet of the video with her followers as well, showing her applying lipstick before appearing in front of the court, all dressed in a similar manner, with heavy makeup and elaborate costuming.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.