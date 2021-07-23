Dua Lipa's figure-flaunting bikini top has fans in a tailspin The New Rules singer made a statement

Dua Lipa caused a huge stir among her fans on Friday when she posted a sensational photo of her eye-catching outfit.

The New Rules singer looked phenomenal rocking a black bikini top with sparkly silver flowers embroidered on the cups.

RELATED: Dua Lipa’s bikini top is the star of her unexpected summer look

Dua's top also featured string that tied around her stomach and highlighted her incredible six-pack and bronzed skin.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dua Lipa celebrates 'female empowerment' at the Grammys in sequin dress

Teaming it with a statement orange jacket and a matching pair of trousers, Dua certainly grabbed her followers' attention.

Among a hoard of flame and heart-eyes emojis, one fan exclaimed: "I'm levitating over here, you're gorgeous!"

A second gushed: "OMG you're a god!" A third added: "No one is prettier," and a fourth simply said: "Queen."

MORE: Dua Lipa causes a stir in cosy crop top for gorgeous garden selfie

DISCOVER: Dua Lipa’s hot pink bikini and matching lip are total summer vibes

Dua's statement look was a hit with fans

This isn’t the first time that Dua has stunned fans with her fashion choices. The One Kiss singer looked stunning on Wednesday when she posted a photo to social media, wearing a slinky, purple crop top teamed with an amazing pair of tiger print pants.

On Saturday, the singer caused a stir after posting a series of photos from her latest trip to Mexico. Dua rocked a daring co-ord from Casablanca's FW21 Collection, showing off her toned figure as she donned a quilted jacket and matching mini skirt.

The star teamed her statement ensemble with a pair of orange sunglasses and a chic shoulder bag for her trip to Javier Senosiain's Casa Organica, a stunning bio-architecture design home.

Dua stunned in her mini dress and knee-high boots

And who can forget her outfit when she tuned in to watch England play Denmark in the Euros 2020 semi-final. The stunning 25-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her dreamy red and white England-inspired look.

The Levitating singer wore a red polo dress with cropped sleeves and a stylish white collar, adding a pair of statement Jimmy Choo x Marine Serra's knee-high boots, complete with a daring cream and black crescent moon print.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.