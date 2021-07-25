Dua Lipa slays the vacation game in pink wrap top and the wildest jeans We're all levitating just looking at it

Dua Lipa has certainly been showing off her incredible sense of style during her Europe trip, ranging from the ab-baring to the modest and chic.

MORE: Dua Lipa's figure-flaunting bikini top has fans in a tailspin

Her new look, which she showed off on her Instagram, is the perfect combination of zany and cute that several fans just couldn't take their eyes off of, in all the best ways possible.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dua Lipa celebrates ‘female empowerment’ at Grammys dominated by women

The singer wore a pink wrap top with frilly sleeves that showed off her incredibly toned abs, and paired them with an adorably tiny pink bag, clear pink shades, and (surprise) light pink makeup.

Her jeans were the real star of the show, though, in a cargo pant silhouette with patterns that ranged from snakeskin to an almost marbled effect, popping against the otherwise completely pink ensemble.

SEE: Dua Lipa's ab-baring crop top causes a stir – and wait 'til you see her trousers

"Leo season," she captioned the photos she posted in her outfit, showing off more of it while with her family and boyfriend, Anwar Hadid.

Dua's mostly pink ensemble had fans enamored

Her fans fell head over heels for the full look and left appropriately enthused comments, like: "i need these pink glasses ASAP," and, "Dua lipa is a package of cuteness and hotness," and also, "Pink is your color."

The Don't Start Now singer is currently in Albania with her family and her boyfriend, enjoying a few days away from their hectic lives. She's posted several photos of the group enjoying the sights, the food, and their own company.

MORE: Dua Lipa braves travel restrictions and stuns in statement jacket in Mexico

MORE: Dua Lipa’s SNL manicure had a secret message on them - did you spot it?

She previously also posted pictures of herself during her visit to Tirana, wearing a sophisticated checkered top and white pants that looked simple enough, till you saw the holes on the side.

The singer has had several high fashion moments during her Albania trip

She was there to witness the construction of a kindergarten in the city that was affected by an earthquake in 2019.

"An honour to be in Tirana - Albania today to see the construction work for 'Sunny Hill Kindergarten' in the city centre," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you to the Prime Minister Edi Rama and the Mayor Erion Veliaj for all your help during this process."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.