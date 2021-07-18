Dua Lipa braves travel restrictions and stuns in statement jacket in Mexico The Grammy Award winner looked so chic

Dua Lipa caused a serious stir on Instagram on Saturday after posting a series of photos from her latest trip to Mexico. The Levitating singer rocked a daring co-ord, showing off her toned figure as she sported a quilted jacket and matching mini skirt.

READ: Dua Lipa’s bikini top is the star of her unexpected summer look

The star teamed her statement ensemble with a pair of orange sunglasses and a chic shoulder bag for her trip to Javier Senosiain's Casa Organica, a stunning bio-architecture design home.

Dua rocked a pair of vibrant orange sunglasses at Casa Organica

The star posted several photos from inside the quirky home, posing inside its many cave-like arches and in front of stained glass windows. Dua simply captioned her post: "dream home".

SEE: 9 amazing green and amber list holiday deals from TUI, from Spain to Greece

Excited fans rushed to the comments, many thrilled the 25-year-old star had landed in Mexico. "OMG are you in Mexico?!" wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "OMG! You are in my country again!! We love you so much! Welcome to Mexico City."

The star paused to take a mirror selfie on her day out

Mexico currently falls under the UK's amber travel restrictions, meaning vacationing in the South American region is not illegal, but the government strongly advise that you "should not travel to amber list countries or territories".

The New Rules singer could be trying her luck, as latest advice states that those who have had both vaccinations no longer have to quarantine upon landing in England from an amber list country.

It's not the first time the singer has caused a stir on Instagram with one of her daring outfits. From her chic patchwork bikini to *that* pink outfit at the Grammys, and the star didn't miss out on an opportunity to dress up when she tuned in to watch England play Denmark in the Euros 2020 semi-final earlier this month.

Dua stunned in the red mini dress

The brunette beauty took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her evening in, leaving fans obsessed with her dreamy red and white England-inspired look.

PHOTOS: Dua Lipa stuns fans in knee-high boots and mini dress to celebrate England football win

Causing a stir in knee-high boots, Dua teamed her mini dress with a pair of statement Jimmy Choo x Marine Serra's, complete with a unique cream and black crescent moon print.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.