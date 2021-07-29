We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan is currently sunning it up in Majorca, and the former Coronation Street star stunned her fans as she donned a gorgeous orange bikini.

The item looked like it had been knitted, and the star wore it while she rode in the car, presumably to catch some rays at the beach. And being safety-conscious, she made sure to belt up.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan looks incredible in crop top for fun video

Michelle had clearly already been hitting the beach as she looked positively golden in the beautiful pictures.

The actress also wowed fans with some other fashionable choices, including some golden trousers and a pearl-encrusted clutch bag.

She also accessorised with some enormous rings and gold bracelets.

"Details," is all the star wrote, adding a sparkling emoji to the post, which ended up sending her fans into overdrive.

The star looked amazing

"STUNNOSHE," enthused one, while another added: "The bracelet is everything xxx."

A third commented: "OH MY GOD that bracelet is the most divine bracelet I have ever seen," while a fourth was impressed with everything Michelle was wearing, claiming she had a "wonder wardrobe".

Hunza G Gloria bandeau textured seersucker bikini, £140.00, Selfridges

Michelle's outfits are often the envy of fans, and on Wednesday she left them swooning over her cropped denim shorts and cute gingham tee.

The star took to Instagram to share a photo of her latest look, as she smiled over her shoulder and stepped out in the countryside carrying a large bouquet of seasonal peonies. Dreamy!

Everything in the star's wardrobe looked incredible

The star paired her look with some chic round sunglasses, accessorizing with a cute basket-style bag.

The summery snap was a hit with fans, who rushed to the comments to share their love for Michelle's latest collection drop with the high street label.

"This collection is something else," wrote one fan, followed by a string of heart-eye emojis. "Forever my girl crush!" commented a fan, whilst another was keen to recreate Michelle's look: "Get me those shorts!"

