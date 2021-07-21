Michelle Keegan's gold summer dress will blow your mind

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan had us all positively swooning on Tuesday evening! Hotting up the heatwave (if that's even possible) the actress shared a lovely selfie of herself wearing a pretty gold dress that came complete with delicate spaghetti straps. Lush!

The sultry snap generated over 180,000 'likes' and a whopping 600 comments. One follower wrote: "You are so beautiful!" Another added: "Natural!"

The star accessorised her look with layered up gold chains, and her makeup looked neutral, glossy and gorgeous.

The Manchester-born beauty has been super busy with work projects lately. Not only has she just dropped a new fitneswear range at Very, but she also has extended her empire to the beauty world, where she now has a range of brushes with Spectrum Collections.

Instagram went wild over Michelle's latest selfie

Last month, the 34-year-old actress announced her collaboration alongside a stunning photoshoot, posing in an array of summery looks to promote the Italian-inspired sets.

One gorgeous image saw Michelle looking incredible in a lemon print crop top with a built-in bra, which boasted tie detailing at the front and flirty, loose sleeves.

Michelle has a sell-out beauty range with Spectrum Collections

She captioned the post: "The secret's outtttt!!!!! So so SO excited to finally be able to share my collaboration with @spectrumcollections It’s been two years in the making and I can’t believe you’ll be able to get your hands on them NEXT WEEK! I hope you love them as much as I enjoyed creating them! Which one is your favourite?!".

Michelle's new beauty range includes six travel-sized brushes, a luxurious lip sorbet, powder puff and a dual sharpener.

The products come in a cute two-tier cosmetic case with four chic shades to choose from, all inspired by the Amalfi Coast - Uplifting Lemon, Sunset Orange, Azure Blue and Crisp White.

The entire range has sold out and we are waiting patiently until they are back in stock. Forget the 'Kate Effect', it's all about the 'Keegan Effect'!

