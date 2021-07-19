We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan never has a day off when it comes to looking good, and her weekend outfit was no exception.The 34-year-old shared an upclose snap of her getup, which included a pair of gold embossed trousers.

The skin-tight flares sat just below her hips and you can see her rock-hard abs. We are so jealous! Although the top half of the outfit was out of shot, we are loving her sparkly gold clutch bag that can just be seen too. Stunning.

Working out is important to the actress and she has been posting her workout routines on Instagram lately, as well as her activewear.

Last week, the brunette beauty shared another gorgeous Instagram post of her latest collection with Adidas and Very - and fans are obsessed.

Michelle shared a dazzling snap of her gold trousers

The wife of Mark Wright sported a monochrome look in one snap, and a blue pastel pair of leggings in another - writing: "1 girl, 2 pics, 3 stripes."

She added a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses to her look as well as white platform trainers - and showed off her golden tan in the sunny photos, which saw her smiling happily at the camera.

Michelle's new workout range is available at Very

Michelle's activewear range looks incredible and there are various crop tops, mini dresses and co-ord sets available. She revealed the exciting news of the range in June, alongside a fun video with Michelle looking gorgeous as she modelled the looks with a team of dancers.

Speaking about the launch, she said: "This new collection is like a breath of fresh air with all the pastel hues, and the new styles are perfect for summer. All the pieces are so comfortable and can be dressed up and down - I love the versatility of the range."

