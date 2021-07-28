﻿
michelle-keegan-very-range

Michelle Keegan makes us want to buy a linen co-ord ASAP

The former Coronation Street star is so chic…

Laura Sutcliffe

Michelle Keegan is a busy bee right now! She may be back shooting Brassic but she still had time to pose up a storm for her fashion line with online retailer Very.

The brand shared a snap of the actress wearing a very simple oversize blouse and trousers in a putty colour. It had a linen feel about it and looked summery yet classic. Some may think a look like this is hard to pull off as there's little shape, but MK proved you just need some lovely accessories (sunnies, sandals and a raffia hat) and a bit of confidence and you're good to go! The trousers come in at £22 and the top £25. Bargain.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan dances through the streets to launch Adidas' SS21 collection for Very

The 34-year-old has had a line with Very for a few years now and previously told HELLO! she sites everyday people as her inspiration when it came to designing her collection.

She revealed: "I might see someone on the street looking incredibly stylish that makes me look again or I might be at work and doing some research with the costume department or I could see something I love in a film or on the pages of fashion magazines which totally grabs me. I then take all of these ideas and really think about what I would want in my own wardrobe and that’s why this new range is so true to my style."

michelle-keegan-outfit

Michelle looked amazing in her co-ord

When asked which celebrity she would like to see dressed in her new collection, Michelle revealed it would be "absolutely amazing" to see Jessica Alba wearing her designs.

very-co-ord

 Crinkle Co-ord Oversized Blouse, £25, Very & Crinkle Slim Trouser Co-ord, £22, Very

 SHOP BLOUSE   SHOP TROUSERS

pretty-little-thing-co-ord

 Textured top, £25, PrettyLittleThing, Textured Trousers, £22, PrettyLittleThing

 SHOP BLOUSE   SHOP TROUSERS

On Tuesday evening, Michelle shared some behind the scenes snaps of her in makeup ahead of filming and we have spotted a whole host of beauty goodies - Meghan Markle's favourite foundation Giorgio Armani illuminator foundation, as well as Refy brow products and Soleil de Chanel bronzer.

