Michelle Keegan is a busy bee right now! She may be back shooting Brassic but she still had time to pose up a storm for her fashion line with online retailer Very.

The brand shared a snap of the actress wearing a very simple oversize blouse and trousers in a putty colour. It had a linen feel about it and looked summery yet classic. Some may think a look like this is hard to pull off as there's little shape, but MK proved you just need some lovely accessories (sunnies, sandals and a raffia hat) and a bit of confidence and you're good to go! The trousers come in at £22 and the top £25. Bargain.

The 34-year-old has had a line with Very for a few years now and previously told HELLO! she sites everyday people as her inspiration when it came to designing her collection.

She revealed: "I might see someone on the street looking incredibly stylish that makes me look again or I might be at work and doing some research with the costume department or I could see something I love in a film or on the pages of fashion magazines which totally grabs me. I then take all of these ideas and really think about what I would want in my own wardrobe and that’s why this new range is so true to my style."

Michelle looked amazing in her co-ord

When asked which celebrity she would like to see dressed in her new collection, Michelle revealed it would be "absolutely amazing" to see Jessica Alba wearing her designs.

Crinkle Co-ord Oversized Blouse, £25, Very & Crinkle Slim Trouser Co-ord, £22, Very

Textured top, £25, PrettyLittleThing, Textured Trousers, £22, PrettyLittleThing

On Tuesday evening, Michelle shared some behind the scenes snaps of her in makeup ahead of filming and we have spotted a whole host of beauty goodies - Meghan Markle's favourite foundation Giorgio Armani illuminator foundation, as well as Refy brow products and Soleil de Chanel bronzer.

